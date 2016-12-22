Snapshot: Allyson Story

Occupation: I am a K-5 math specialist at Farmingville Elementary in Ridgefield. I used to teach third grade for 14 years in Wilton. I am the president of the Merryhill Child Care Center board of directors here in Newtown on Queen Street. I have been president there for the last five years. I am the chair of the board of directors for the Newtown Education Foundation. I am also a 31 Gifts Consultant. I teach religious school at the United Jewish Center in Danbury. I also am the chair for planning the Newtown Family Fun Fest this spring. I love giving back. My mother was always very active in the community, so I look to her for the inspiration. It is something that is important to me. If you give back, there is greater return.

Family: I live in Sandy Hook with my husband, Ryan. We met in college at UMass Amherst, and we just celebrated our ten-year wedding anniversary. We have two children. Our 7-year-old Trenton is a second grader at Sandy Hook. Our daughter, Camryn, is 3 and she goes to Merryhill. My parents, Ellen and Curt Hopkins, live here in town still, as well. I love my family. They are a huge part of my life, and I am thankful that my parents live here in town and can help me take care of my kids when I am at work.

How long have you lived in Newtown? I have lived here since I was 4 years old. Newtown is home for me. All of my closest friends from high school, who I still see on a regular basis — we are all here, raising our kids here together. I chose to raise my family in Newtown, because I wanted to continue to be close to my parents. That was important to me. I also really wanted my kids to go through the same schools I went through. I think that is something really special and a neat opportunity.

What do you like to do in your free time? Spend time with my children playing outside. We love to go swimming in the summertime and take day trips. We love to do things as a family, anything that involves us being together.

Do you have a favorite book or author? My favorite author is Nicholas Sparks. I usually can’t put his books down once I get going. I love how his books are about kindness ringing through and that love is important in life. They just make you feel good at the end, even if they are sad.

What is your favorite travel destination? If it is just my husband and I, then somewhere warm and tropical like one of the islands where we can sit on the beach and relax. If it is with our family, I’d have to say Disney World. All four of us love being there and in the summer we get to go there with my parents and my husband’s parents. My husband and I have gone there every three years since we have been together. We really enjoy it, there is always stuff to do.

What is the best thing about Newtown? It’s the only place I have really known as home. I enjoy being able to be here with a strong community and with people who are friendly. We have lifelong friends here. And it is also just a beautiful place.

Who has been the greatest influence in your life? My mom and dad are huge inspirations to me to be strong and to continue to go for whatever it is I want to go for. They continue to push me to be a better person, as does my husband. Also, Cathy Mazzariello was my inspiration for becoming an educator. She was my fifth grade teacher at Sandy Hook School. She really helped me to become a teacher.

If you could choose one person to spend the day with, who would you choose and why? I know it sounds cheesy, but I would choose my husband. He is my best friend in the world, and we just have so much fun together, even if it is just sitting in the quiet of our house. Going out to dinner, going into the city, laughing together.

What is your favorite TV show? I have three right now that I am addicted to. This is Us — I love, love that show. Designated Survivor, that one is really good, and Pitch. Those are the three I am really hooked to right now.

What is your favorite musical artist or genre? My overall favorite genre is country. One of my favorites, who I just got to see, is Guster. They celebrated their 25th anniversary together, so we went to see them in the city.