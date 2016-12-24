To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
contact us

SENIOR ACCOUNTANT– TAUNTON Press

Published: December 24, 2016

The Newtown Bee
    Larger  | Smaller
    Printable Version

    SENIOR ACCOUNTANT– TAUNTON
    Press seeks a strong analytical senior accountant to join the
    accounting team. This individual will participate in the month end
    close process which includes: recording monthly journal entries in
    our accounts receivable, inventory, and fixed assets systems,
    reconciling various balance sheet accounts, and analyzing and
    reviewing reported results to budget and forecast. Strong analytical
    skills are required in addition to the ability to work independently
    and manage multiple responsibilities. Will also interact regularly
    with other departments and senior management on various special
    projects. Please reply to: http://careers.taunton.com/. EOE