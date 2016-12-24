SENIOR ACCOUNTANT– TAUNTON
Press seeks a strong analytical senior accountant to join the
accounting team. This individual will participate in the month end
close process which includes: recording monthly journal entries in
our accounts receivable, inventory, and fixed assets systems,
reconciling various balance sheet accounts, and analyzing and
reviewing reported results to budget and forecast. Strong analytical
skills are required in addition to the ability to work independently
and manage multiple responsibilities. Will also interact regularly
with other departments and senior management on various special
projects. Please reply to: http://careers.taunton.com/. EOE
Published: December 24, 2016
