Sandy Hook Man Charged in I-84 Road Rage Incident

WATERBURY – State police said they charged a Sandy Hook man with two criminal offenses following a road rage incident involving a handgun that occurred on Interstate 84 on the morning of Wednesday, December 21.

State police report they arrested Alan Ready, 34, of 17 Old Green Road, Sandy Hook, on charges of first-degree threatening, which is a felony, and breach of peace, which is a misdemeanor. There were no injuries in the incident.

At about 8:31 am, state police were dispatched on a report of a motorist who was brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident that occurred on eastbound I-84, near the Harper’s Ferry Road overpass. That road section is within the work area for a major I-84 reconstruction project.

State police said they found the vehicle being driven eastward by Ready, a black 2016 Ford Explorer SUV, on the highway west of Exit 26. After pulling over Ready, state police were assisted at the scene by a police officer for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) who was on patrol in the area.

State police said they found a handgun in the center console of the SUV driven by Ready. They transported Ready to Troop A in Southbury for arrest processing, after which he was released from custody on $5,000 surety bail. Ready is scheduled for arraignment on January 4 in state Superior Court in Waterbury.