Richard C. DeWitt, 93, of Newtown died peacefully December 22, the 65th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife, Aurica DeWitt. Born in Kingston, N.Y., the son of the late Augusta and Richard DeWitt, he had lived in Fairfield since 1965.

He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He later graduated from Seton Hall University and worked as an advertising manager for Caldor and Barkers. He then founded and operated Economy Printing in Bridgeport for more than 20 years.

Mr DeWitt was clever and imaginative, and he loved painting and photography, creating his own 3D images and painted window shades that transformed in changing light. He was an avid writer of letters to the editor in local papers and made wonderful friends and connections through his writing. Above all else, he delighted in sharing his stories with his family.

In addition to his loving wife and best friend Aurica, his four children and their spouses, Paul and Brenda DeWitt of Danbury, Lisa DeWitt and Edwin Smith of Black Rock, Karen and Thomas Klein of Fairfield, and Richard DeWitt of Stratford; six cherished grandchildren, Daniel, Ean, Katie, Tristen, Megan, and Tug; and nieces and nephews survive him. His three sisters and brother predeceased him.

Private services will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr DeWitt’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York NY 10001 or woundedwarriorproject.org.

