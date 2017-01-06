Renate Moss

Renate W. Moss, 76, of Sandy Hook died peacefully January 3 at Danbury Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. She was born August 9, 1940, in Landau, Germany, daughter of the late Michael and Walburga Harrer Gottfried.

She met her husband, Edwin, overseas while he was serving in the US Army, and returned with him to America to raise a family. A longtime resident of Redding, Mrs Moss worked for the Westport Public Schools for 19 years until her retirement in 2003.

One of her greatest joys in life was being with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved to sit in the sunshine with her morning coffee and a good book, and she enjoyed hearing birdsong in the spring and summer. Mrs Moss had a sparkle about her and lit up any room with her love and laughter. She will be remembered for her kind, loving, and generous soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Her daughters, Marion Beausoleil of Waterbury, Michele Bialko and her husband, Richard, of Redding, and Erin Moss Regan of Sudbury, Mass.; her cherished granddaughters, Michele Beausoleil, Stephanie Beausoleil, and Devon, Caitlin, and Haley Regan; and her great-grandchild survive Mrs Moss. Her parents; her brother, Gunter Gottfried; and her husband, Edwin Moss III, predeceased her.

A memorial service will be at Christ Church, 59 Church Road, Easton, on Saturday, January 7, at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.