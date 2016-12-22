Recent Stories
REAL ESTATE
CLASSIFIED AD
RATES
203-426-3141
All Prices Include Tax
(Per Insertion)
1-15
words…………………………$9.70
16-30
words……………………. $10.25
31-50
words……………………..$11.65
51-100
words………………….. $13.75
101-150
words………………… $23.50
NOTE: All classifieds appear
in The Newtown Bee,
The Bee Extra and our web page
at www.TheBee.com
BEE MINI AD
1 to 8 words ONLY $6.50
ADVANCE PAYMENT
NO CHECKING COPY
————————
USE OF BOX NUMBER
add $5.00 per insertion
————————
CLASSIFIED DISPLAY
$10.50 per colunm inch
————————
DISPLAY RATE
Real Estate Rates
The Bee & Bee Extra
$12.56 per column inch
————————
CLASSIFIED & DISPLAY
Ads ordered to run ’til further
notice accepted on written order only. If written order is not
received, ad will appear in only one issue.
When canceling these ads a
written order must be received. Telephone cancellation will not be
accepted as proof in case of billing error.
Requests for page placement for
ads will be honored but can not be guaranteed.
————————
DEADLINE
Real Estate Display and
Classified advertisers must phone, email or mail copy to reach our
office not later than Tuesday at 10am.
Advertisers should watch their
ads and notify at once if any correction is necessary. The Bee
Publishing Co., Inc. will be responsible for only one incorrect
insertion, except that advertisers must accept full responsibility
for accuracy of all copy submitted by phone. In case of error, The
Bee will run one “make good” insertion, except when the
error does not lessen the value of the advertisement.
————————
Rate Card On Request
Newtown, 426-3141
————————
POLICY
Policy of The Bee Publishing
Co., Inc. prevents any employee from answering advertisements prior
to the time when the paper becomes available to the public each
week. Any infraction of this rule should be reported to the editor
and will result in the dismissal of the staff member involved.
————————
CONNECTICUT
FAIR HOUSING LAW
Connecticut’s Public
Accommodations Law prohibits discrimination on the basis of race,
creed, color, national origin or ancestry in the sale of all
housing, building lots and commercial property, and in the rental of
all housing, with certain exceptions, and all commercial property.
We do not knowingly publish
advertisements that violate this law, which is administered by the
Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, 92
Farmington Avenue, Hartford, Conn. 06115. Tel 860-527-6341, ext 750.
All real estate advertising in
this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968,
which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or
discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap,
familial status (number of children and/or pregnancy), national
origin, ancestry , age marital status, or any intention to make any
such preference, limitation or discrimination.
This newspaper will not
knowingly accept any advertising for real estate which is in
violation of the law. Our readers are hereby informed that all
dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal
opportunity basis. To complain about discrimination, call The
Department of Housing and Urban Development “HUD” toll
free at 1-800-669-9777. For the N.E. area, call HUD at 617-565-5308.
The toll free number for the hearing impairment is 1-800-927-9275