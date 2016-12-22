REAL ESTATE

CLASSIFIED AD

RATES



203-426-3141



All Prices Include Tax

(Per Insertion)

1-15

words…………………………$9.70

16-30

words……………………. $10.25

31-50

words……………………..$11.65

51-100

words………………….. $13.75

101-150

words………………… $23.50

NOTE: All classifieds appear

in The Newtown Bee,

The Bee Extra and our web page

at www.TheBee.com



BEE MINI AD

1 to 8 words ONLY $6.50

ADVANCE PAYMENT

NO CHECKING COPY

————————

USE OF BOX NUMBER

add $5.00 per insertion

————————

CLASSIFIED DISPLAY

$10.50 per colunm inch

————————



DISPLAY RATE

Real Estate Rates



The Bee & Bee Extra

$12.56 per column inch

————————



CLASSIFIED & DISPLAY

Ads ordered to run ’til further

notice accepted on written order only. If written order is not

received, ad will appear in only one issue.



When canceling these ads a

written order must be received. Telephone cancellation will not be

accepted as proof in case of billing error.



Requests for page placement for

ads will be honored but can not be guaranteed.

————————

DEADLINE

Real Estate Display and

Classified advertisers must phone, email or mail copy to reach our

office not later than Tuesday at 10am.



Advertisers should watch their

ads and notify at once if any correction is necessary. The Bee

Publishing Co., Inc. will be responsible for only one incorrect

insertion, except that advertisers must accept full responsibility

for accuracy of all copy submitted by phone. In case of error, The

Bee will run one “make good” insertion, except when the

error does not lessen the value of the advertisement.

————————

Rate Card On Request

Newtown, 426-3141

————————

POLICY

Policy of The Bee Publishing

Co., Inc. prevents any employee from answering advertisements prior

to the time when the paper becomes available to the public each

week. Any infraction of this rule should be reported to the editor

and will result in the dismissal of the staff member involved.

————————

CONNECTICUT

FAIR HOUSING LAW

Connecticut’s Public

Accommodations Law prohibits discrimination on the basis of race,

creed, color, national origin or ancestry in the sale of all

housing, building lots and commercial property, and in the rental of

all housing, with certain exceptions, and all commercial property.



We do not knowingly publish

advertisements that violate this law, which is administered by the

Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, 92

Farmington Avenue, Hartford, Conn. 06115. Tel 860-527-6341, ext 750.



All real estate advertising in

this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968,

which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap,

familial status (number of children and/or pregnancy), national

origin, ancestry , age marital status, or any intention to make any

such preference, limitation or discrimination.



This newspaper will not

knowingly accept any advertising for real estate which is in

violation of the law. Our readers are hereby informed that all

dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal

opportunity basis. To complain about discrimination, call The

Department of Housing and Urban Development “HUD” toll

free at 1-800-669-9777. For the N.E. area, call HUD at 617-565-5308.

The toll free number for the hearing impairment is 1-800-927-9275