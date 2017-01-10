To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
RCN Summer Camp Open House Events Planned

Published: January 10, 2017

The Newtown Bee
The Resiliency Center of Newtown (RCN) is planning two open house events for its 2017 presentation of Camp Sea Stars North. This year’s session will be offered August 14 to 18.

The first open house will be Thursday, January 12, at 6 pm, and the second will be Saturday, February 4, at 10 am. Both will take place at RCN, 153 South Main Street. Entry to the center is through the building’s lower rear level.

Camp Sea Stars North is a trauma-informed sleep-away camp for selected Newtown/Sandy Hook children who will be ages 8-16 during the week of camp. The goal of the camp is to help kids heal through summer camp. This is a five-day sleep-away camp held in the Berkshires at no cost for children enrolled in a Newtown school on 12/14/12. Space is limited to the first 250 children.

Applications will be e-mailed from the center to those who have registered for notices from RCN, and also to parents via School Messenger. A completed application must be printed out and hand delivered to RCN and accepted by a staff member to be eligible.

Families who had a child enrolled in Sandy Hook School on 12/14 are able to start dropping off completed application packets beginning Tuesday, January 10, at 10 am, then on weekdays between 10 am and 4 pm (RCN will be closed Presidents Day). All other eligible families can begin submitting applications on January 17. Extended hours to accept applications will be offered on Thursday, January 12, from 5 to 7 pm; Saturday, January 14, from 9 am to noon; and Saturday, February 4, from 9:30 to 11:30 am.

Call 203-364-9750 or visit resiliencycenterofnewtown.org for additional information.

 

