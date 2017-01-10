RCN Summer Camp Open House Events Planned

The first open house will be Thursday, January 12, at 6 pm, and the second will be Saturday, February 4, at 10 am. Both will take place at RCN, 153 South Main Street. Entry to the center is through the building’s lower rear level.

Camp Sea Stars North is a trauma-informed sleep-away camp for selected Newtown/Sandy Hook children who will be ages 8-16 during the week of camp. The goal of the camp is to help kids heal through summer camp. This is a five-day sleep-away camp held in the Berkshires at no cost for children enrolled in a Newtown school on 12/14/12. Space is limited to the first 250 children.

Applications will be e-mailed from the center to those who have registered for notices from RCN, and also to parents via School Messenger. A completed application must be printed out and hand delivered to RCN and accepted by a staff member to be eligible.