Raymond Fuller Named Hawleyville Fireman Of The Year

Hawleyville Volunteer Fire Company has formally recognized the many years of service provided to the organization by longtime member Raymond Fuller, who heads the group’s grounds committee, overseeing efforts to keep the company’s 34 Hawleyville Road site attractive.

Mr Fuller and other fire company members received awards for their service at ceremonies held earlier this month. The Fireman of the Year Award is granted to recognize an outstanding fire company member for hard work and dedication to the company.

Mr Fuller, 78, has been a fire company member for about 45 years, having served during two stints with the organization.

Hawleyville Fire Chief John Basso said this week the fire company has begun an awards program to formally recognize its members’ service to the group. Awards were presented at the company’s annual Christmas party at the firehouse attended by about 75 people.

The award to Mr Fuller publicly notes “all that he does throughout the year” for the Hawleyville company, Chief Basso said.

Mr Fuller, aided by his wife Terri, and their son Jeffrey, work to keep the firehouse grounds attractive. Such work involves the planting and maintenance of flowering plants and trees, as well as the installation of items such as fencing. Mr Fuller is a regular presence at the firehouse in his duties as chairman of the grounds committee, Chief Basso said. The fire company owns 1.72 acres at 30, 32, and 34 Hawleyville Road.

“Ray has always been devoted and committed to the fire department in whatever task we give him,” Chief Basso said.

Mr Fuller has been overseeing the fire company’s grounds for about seven years, the chief added.

Asked about his receiving the Fireman of The Year Award, Mr Fuller said, “It’s an honor to get. I didn’t know anything about [plans for] the award. It was overwhelming.”

Mr Fuller recalled the many fires that has responded to over the years in Hawleyville amid all types of weather.

During his firefighting career, Mr Fuller has served as the fire company’s chief engineer, first engineer, third engineer, and as a firefighter.

He said he has served as a volunteer fireman with the goal of helping people, while watching out for the safety of fellow firefighters. Firefighting has changed much over the years, with advances in equipment and techniques, he said.

Notably, in 1992, when his son Raymond Fuller, Jr, was very ill, Mr Fuller donated a kidney to him in a successful medical transplant. His son lived for 18 years after that, passing away in 2010.

Other awards given to Hawleyville firefighters at the recent Christmas party include presentations to Tommy Ramsdell for responding to the most fire calls; Captain Marty Basso as the Fire Officer of The Year; a 35-year service award to Billy O’Keefe; a ten-year service award to Greg Petriccione; and five-year service awards to Sarah Hayes, Bill McAllister, and Jamie Zapata.