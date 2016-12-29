On Main Street, Honoring The Miracle Of Hanukkah

It was a picture of perseverance on Tuesday night, when it took Rabbi Sholom Deitsch nearly 20 minutes to light a giant menorah that had been temporarily placed in the courtyard of Edmond Town Hall.

The rabbi, co-director of Chabad of Ridgefield, welcomed a few dozen people, and reminded them of the importance of their gathering.

“We continue to celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah,” he said, ” in which one small candle lasted eight nights, because 2,000 years later there still seems to be some darkness that takes place in many of our lives, and in many communities that surround us.”

While Rabbi Deitsch fought against a light breeze and lamp wicks that did not want to hold a flame for him, recorded music was played and children scrambled for a few minutes to collect pieces of foil-covered chocolate being dropped from a ladder extended from Hook & Ladder’s ladder truck.

Around 6:20, the rabbi smiled: the giant menorah’s shamash, or center candle, and four candles had been lit in honor of the fourth night of Hanukkah.

The December 27 event was presented by Chabad of Ridgefield and Hadassah of Greater Newtown/Danbury.