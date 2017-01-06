O’Brien’s Hat-Trick Lifts Skaters In OT, And Basketball Teams Split

Lucas O’Brien’s overtime goal, his third of the game, lifted Newtown High School’s hockey team to a dramatic 4-3 win over New Milford, at Danbury Ice Arena, on January 6. The hat-trick lifted the Nighthawks to their fourth straight win.

Jack Hanley scored Newtown’s other goal as the Nighthawks scored three unanswered times after the Green Wave took a 1-0 lead.

Scott McLean had two assists, and Cole Bepko, Sean Ferris, and Hanley all had assists as well.

Hanley’s helper was on the game winner when he earned a clean faceoff win, getting the puck to O’Brien off the offensive zone draw. The game-winning tally came 2:08 into the eight minute overtime.

Newtown goaltender Justin Halmose made 38 regulation saves, including some late-game stops, after the Wave scored twice in a span of 1:10 late in the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Halmose blanked the Wave in the first period and, in the second period, surrendered his first varsity goal since entering in the second period of the team’s 6-1 win over Joel Barlow of Redding, on December 28, and had blanked the opposition for six periods overall.

Girls Topple Stratford And Boys Fall To Masuk

On the hardwood, the NHS girls’ basketball team built a 26-6 lead after one quarter of play en route to a 56-21 victory over the visiting Stratford Red Devils.

Rylee Mulligan led the way with nine points, Cailin Wilson and Nicki DaPra both had seven, and Alison Kelleher, Carolina Stubbs, and Amy Sapenter all scored five points. Newtown had 12 players register points in the triumph.

The boys’ basketball team climbed back from a 20-8 deficit after one quarter of play, and got to within just one point in the second half, but fell 59-51 to host Masuk of Monroe.

Sam Grossano had 12 points, Nick Weiland dropped in 11, Evan Eggleston and Derek Ivey each scored eight, and Todd Peterson scored seven.