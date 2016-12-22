To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Published: December 22, 2016

The Newtown Bee
    ESTATE OF
    Alice L. Miller
    AKA Alice Louise Miller
    (16-0848)

    The Hon. Daniel O’Grady, Judge
    of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield County , by
    decree dated December 20, 2016, ordered that all claims must be
    presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly
    present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover
    on such claim.

    Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk

    The fiduciary is:

    Lisa D. Miller
    52 Hicock Drive
    Southbury, CT 06488