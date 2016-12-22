NOTICE TO CREDITORS



ESTATE OF

Alice L. Miller

AKA Alice Louise Miller

(16-0848)



The Hon. Daniel O’Grady, Judge

of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield County , by

decree dated December 20, 2016, ordered that all claims must be

presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly

present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover

on such claim.



Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk



The fiduciary is:



Lisa D. Miller

52 Hicock Drive

Southbury, CT 06488