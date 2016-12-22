NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
Alice L. Miller
AKA Alice Louise Miller
(16-0848)
The Hon. Daniel O’Grady, Judge
of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield County , by
decree dated December 20, 2016, ordered that all claims must be
presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly
present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover
on such claim.
Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk
The fiduciary is:
Lisa D. Miller
52 Hicock Drive
Southbury, CT 06488
Published: December 22, 2016
