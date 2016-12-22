NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
Carole M. Ungar
(16-0867)
The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
County , by decree dated December 20, 2016, ordered that all claims
must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
recover on such claim.
Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk
The fiduciary is:
B. Andrew Ungar
c/o Tamsin Shoults, Esq.
Reese, Hirsch, Shoults &
Harrison, LLC
470 Main Street, Suite 305
Ridgefield, CT 06877
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published: December 22, 2016
NOTICE TO CREDITORS