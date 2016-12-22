NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
Bernadette T. Frisch
AKA Bernadette Therese Frisch
(16-0860)
The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
County , by decree dated December 13, 2016, ordered that all claims
must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
recover on such claim.
Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk
The fiduciary is:
Christine Cobuzzi
c/o James M. Powers, Esq.
Brody Wilkinson PC
2507 Post Road
Southport, CT 06890
Published: December 22, 2016
