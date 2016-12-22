NOTICE TO CREDITORS



ESTATE OF

Bernadette T. Frisch

AKA Bernadette Therese Frisch

(16-0860)



The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,

Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield

County , by decree dated December 13, 2016, ordered that all claims

must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to

promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to

recover on such claim.



Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk



The fiduciary is:



Christine Cobuzzi

c/o James M. Powers, Esq.

Brody Wilkinson PC

2507 Post Road

Southport, CT 06890