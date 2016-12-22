To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Published: December 22, 2016

The Newtown Bee
    ESTATE OF
    Bernadette T. Frisch
    AKA Bernadette Therese Frisch
    (16-0860)

    The Hon. Daniel W. O’Grady,
    Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Northern Fairfield
    County , by decree dated December 13, 2016, ordered that all claims
    must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to
    promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to
    recover on such claim.

    Anna M. Lucchesi, Clerk

    The fiduciary is:

    Christine Cobuzzi
    c/o James M. Powers, Esq.
    Brody Wilkinson PC
    2507 Post Road
    Southport, CT 06890