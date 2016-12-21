Recent Stories
- Deck The (Outdoor) Halls With Boughs Of Holly ... And More
- Nighthawk Hockey Team Topples Sheehan
- Swim Team Generates Optimism With Strong Efforts In Loss To Pomperaug
- Police Commission Plans To Hire New Officer
- Proposed 29-Unit Condo Complex Opposed By Nearby Residents
- NHS Girls’ Basketball Team Holds Off Panthers
- NHS Teacher Arrested In Voyeurism Incident
A four-goal second period lifted the Newtown High School hockey team to a 6-3 win over visiting Sheehan of Wallingford, at Danbury Ice Arena, on December 21.
David Brestovansky netted a hat-trick, Domenic Cartelli notched two goals, and Scott McLean also lit the lamp in the win.
McLean scored shorthanded, on a 5-on-3 penalty kill, with just three seconds left in the first period to get the scoring started. The Nighthawks built a 5-0 lead before Sheehan got on the board late in the second period.
Newtown found itself on the penalty kill throughout much of the game, and killed off a pair of five-minute major penalties.
Sheehan outshot the Hawks 42-19. Newtown starting goaltender Kyle Murphy stopped 36 of 37 shots faced.
The Nighthawks, who fell 4-3 to Wilton in overtime in the season opener, improved to 1-1 this winter.
Read more about the game in the December 30 print edition of The Bee.