Nighthawk Hockey Team Topples Sheehan

A four-goal second period lifted the Newtown High School hockey team to a 6-3 win over visiting Sheehan of Wallingford, at Danbury Ice Arena, on December 21.

David Brestovansky netted a hat-trick, Domenic Cartelli notched two goals, and Scott McLean also lit the lamp in the win.

McLean scored shorthanded, on a 5-on-3 penalty kill, with just three seconds left in the first period to get the scoring started. The Nighthawks built a 5-0 lead before Sheehan got on the board late in the second period.

Newtown found itself on the penalty kill throughout much of the game, and killed off a pair of five-minute major penalties.

Sheehan outshot the Hawks 42-19. Newtown starting goaltender Kyle Murphy stopped 36 of 37 shots faced.

The Nighthawks, who fell 4-3 to Wilton in overtime in the season opener, improved to 1-1 this winter.

Read more about the game in the December 30 print edition of The Bee.