Nighthawk Grapplers Third In Lowell Tourney

Newtown High School’s wrestling team, despite being shorthanded because of team members who stayed behind due to illness, captured third place in the Lowell Holiday Tournament, in Lowell, Mass., December 27 and 28. The tourney featured 76 teams. Mt Anthony won the competition with 222 points, Timberlane was second with 204, and the Nighthawks were next with 138 points.

Ed Lovely (145 pound weight division) and Joe Accousti (170) both won championships, posting 6-0 records. Tom Long was third in the 220 division, and Aaron Occhipinti placed eighth.