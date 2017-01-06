NHS Students Inspire Future Musicians

A number of Newtown High School orchestra, band, and chorus students visited Reed Intermediate School on Tuesday, December 20, to perform for and inspire the fifth and sixth grade students.

“I’ve been playing since I was in third grade,” said NHS Director of Visual and Performing Arts Michelle Hiscavich ahead of a presentation by orchestra students in Reed’s cafetorium. Ms Hiscavich told the gathered fifth and sixth graders to continue studying and practicing music.

Reed orchestra teacher Jill Marak led the high school students through a number of songs.

At the same time as the orchestra students were performing, NHS Director of Bands Kurt Eckhardt led the NHS Marching Band in Reed’s gymnasium through a demonstration of the group’s 2016 show titled “Something Wicked This Way Comes — Dark’s Pandemonium Carnival,” which was based on the novel by Ray Bradbury.

As the NHS Marching Band members stood in place for the performance, Reed students lined the bleachers. The NHS Wind Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble also offered performances in the gymnasium for students.

The NHS Chamber Choir and Singers groups performed in Reed’s Library/Media Center under the guidance of NHS Choral Director Jane Matson. After a number of songs were performed by the NHS students, Ms Matson divided the Reed students into groups to learn a few lessons from the NHS students.