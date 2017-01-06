Newtown Hikers Winter Schedule To Begin With Central Park Outing

Newtown Hikers is an open group welcoming anyone interested in hiking and the outdoors. There is no membership fee.

Hikes are Saturday mornings, with the group leaving from the lower rear parking lot of Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, at 10 am. Departure to each week’s location is by 10:10.

Hikers participate at their own risk and must sign a release for the Parks and Recreation Department. For additional information about each hike, call the listed leader. To meet the group at a different point or if weather is doubtful the morning of a planned event, call the listed leader. Extreme snow or ice conditions will cancel a hike. Watch for e-mail or call listed leader.

All hikes are moderate and last three to five hours plus driving time unless otherwise stated; winter hikes are usually shorter and earlier than fall and spring, however, according to coordinator Sally Cox.

Children are welcome accompanied by adults. Participants should bring a lunch and beverages. Sturdy shoes or boots are recommended, as is a traction device for boots; dress for the weather.

For further information contact Ms Cox, 203-426-9903 or 203-830-9032, or send e-mail to NewtownHikers@gmail.com.

The group’s 2017 winter season, with hike leaders in parentheses, has been set as follows:

January 7, New York City, including Central Park and Museum of History and dinner, early departure and late return (contact Ms Cox if interested, for details; or hike leader Molly Schleis, 203-616-5950);

January 14, Fairfield Hills trail including crossing road to trail through the Horse Guard property, additional loop is an option (Sally Cox, 203-830-9032);

January 21, Tarrywile Park, Danbury (Melanie Sim, 203-417-2196);

January 28, Holcombe Preserve, Newtown, followed by lunch at Linda Dunn’s (Linda, 203-207-1765);

February 4, Kettletown/Miller Trail, Southbury (Christa Troiani, 203-751-0297);

February 11, Glacier Ridge, Waterbury (Lynn Vela, 617-335-9678);

February 18, Huntington State Park, Bethel/Redding (Len Patti, 203-364-7235);

February 25, Platt Park, Southbury, easy hike (Tim Hanbury, 203-888-3025);

March 4, Bent of the River, Southbury (Jim Steck, 845-621-5559 or 914-806-4107);

March 11, Orchard Hill Nature Center, Newtown (Linda Dunn, 203-207-1765);

March 18, Flanders Nature Center and Van Vleck Farm Sanctuary, Woodbury (Nancy Ziegler, 203-732-2618); and

March 25, Bennett’s Pond Trail, Ridgefield, followed by lunch and spring hike planning, call to coordinate food (Mark Jones, 203-894-9534).