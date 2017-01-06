Newtown Choral Society Winter Concert: Faure’s Cantique Plus Brubeck Jazz, January 15 At Meeting House

Newtown Choral Society will begin its 30th season when rehearsals commence on Wednesday, September 21, for a January 2017 concert. Local singers of all levels are invited to join the choir. ...Read Full Article
Newtown Choral Society will perform Gabriel Faure’s Cantique plus jazz by Dave Brubeck and works by Aaron Copland, among others, on Sunday, January 15, at 3:30 pm, at Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street.
Under the direction of Mary Andreotta and accompanied by Susan Anthony-Klein, the winter concert will include also include the Shaker hymn “Simple Gifts.”
Tickets, available only at the door, are $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors and students.
For more information, send e-mail to lel-choir2@se-ltd.com or find Newtown Choral Society on Facebook.