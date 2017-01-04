Louise Soltisiak, 81, of Mesa, Ariz., and Monroe, died December 31 at the Masonicare in Newtown. She was born in Bridgeport and was a longtime area resident.

Her loving husband, Robert, of 27 years; her children and their spouses, Joseph and Violet Mayo of Newtown, Cynthia and Victor DeGirolamo of Newtown, Suzanne Mastroni of Monroe, Kevin and Kimberly Mahey of Canterbury, and Sandi and Brandon Young of Edmonds, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; Tina, Jason, Kristin, Andrew, Krystalle, Anthony, Noelle, Lauren, Felica, Mickayla, and Zander; and two great-grandchildren survive her.

Mrs Soltisiak was a retired plastic parts assembler at Sikorsky Aircraft.

Friends may call the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, January 6, from 6 to 8 pm.

Friends are invited to attend Mrs Soltisiak’s funeral at 10 am on Saturday, January 7, at the Reed Memorial Chapel at the Mountain Grove Cemetery, 215 Dewey Street, Bridgeport.

