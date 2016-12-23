Looking Forward To Meeting Newtown’s First Baby 2017

By Shannon Hicks

The Newtown Bee announces there will be another First Baby Contest in January.

The First Baby of Newtown 2017 will win for his or her family everything from baked goods and champagne to savings bonds, multiple dining opportunities, and even automotive services courtesy of local businesses.

The winning parents will be the ones who send the earliest birthdate (and time, if necessary, to break a tie) to The Newtown Bee by noon Tuesday, January 10. Parents must be Newtown residents, and will need to submit the exact time and date of the child’s birth; their name and address; and the place of birth, gender, weight, and name of the newborn.

Friends, family, and neighbors of newborns, you can help too: Make sure the parents of any Newtown newborns know about this honorary title and all the prizes that come with it.

Parents and friends should contact Newtown Bee Associate Editor Shannon Hicks at 203-426-3141 or shannon@thebee.com with this information. The winners will be notified the evening of January 10, and will hopefully be available for an interview in time for the January 13 issue of The Newtown Bee.

Meanwhile, businesses, clubs, and other organizations that are interested in adding to the prize package are also invited to contact The Bee. Call 203-426-3141 and ask for Sandy Tannone.