To the Editor:

I’m responding to Peter McLoughlin’s letter of January 5, “Let Freedom Ring.” I often like political discourse in The Letter Hive, but this letter was beyond the pale. The sender characterizes political views of his neighbors and fellow citizens as a cancer that must be killed. He closes with “Respectfully submitted,” which would be laughable if his words were not so mean-spirited and delusional. I suggest that The Bee not publish letters like this.

Sincerely,

Peter Van Buskirk

18 Poverty Hollow Road, Newtown January 10, 2017