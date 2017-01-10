To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
contact us

Letter Was ‘Beyond The Pale’

Published: January 10, 2017

The Newtown Bee
Larger  | Smaller
Printable Version

To the Editor:

I’m responding to Peter McLoughlin’s letter of January 5, “Let Freedom Ring.” I often like political discourse in The Letter Hive, but this letter was beyond the pale. The sender characterizes political views of his neighbors and fellow citizens as a cancer that must be killed. He closes with “Respectfully submitted,” which would be laughable if his words were not so mean-spirited and delusional. I suggest that The Bee not publish letters like this.

Sincerely,
Peter Van Buskirk
18 Poverty Hollow Road, Newtown         January 10, 2017

Related Articles