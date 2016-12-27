Leon M. Mackiewicz, 76, of Terryville died December 23, at home. He was born April 11, 1940, in Waterbury, and was the son of the late Sophie (Siemiatkoski) and Isadore Mackiewicz.

His daughter and son-in-law Mya and Mike King of Newtown; son and daughter-in-law Alexander and Ashley Mackiewicz of Fairfield; his sisters Jean Mackiewicz, Joyce Jones, and Leona Acker and her husband, Doug, all of Terryville; his grandchildren, Matthew King, Alex King, and Emerson Mackiewicz; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins, survive him.

Mr Mackiewicz had his master’s in education and prior to his retirement was employed as a high school administrator for Masuk High School in Monroe. He was also a parishioner of St Casimir Church, Terryville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on Wednesday, December 28, at St Casimir Church, 17 Allen Street, Terryville, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in St Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Avenue, Bristol.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main Street, Terryville, on Tuesday, December 27, from 4 to 7 pm.