LEGAL NOTICE

Published: December 24, 2016

The Newtown Bee
    INVITATION TO BID
    Newtown High School
    12 Berkshire Rd.
    Sandy Hook, CT 06482
    Newfield Construction, acting as
    Construction Manager (at risk) for the Town of Newtown, will receive
    sealed proposals for the Bid
    Packages listed below until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
    All bids will be received by the Town of Newtown Finance Office, 3
    Primrose St., Newtown CT 06470. All proposals should be addressed
    to Newfield Construction c/o The Town of Newtown. All bids will be
    publicly opened and read aloud. The work consists of renovations to
    the existing auditorium.
    1.2 Drywall
    1.3 General Trades*
    DAS prequalification is required
    of all sub bidders, regardless of tier, with contract values in
    excess of five hundred thousand dollars. All contractors and
    subcontractors requiring DAS certification must maintain the
    certification for the duration of the contract. Questions regarding
    requirements should be directed to the State of Connecticut DAS at
    (860) 713-5280 or by visiting www.das.state.ct.us. Bidders for bid
    packages marked with asterisk are required to submit a Department of
    Administrative Services Prequalification Certificate and Update
    (bid) Statement with their bid. The Contractor shall hold a current
    "DAS Contractor Prequalification Certificate" from the
    Department of Administrative Services of the State of Connecticut
    according to Connecticut General Statute 4a-100, 4b-101 and 4b-91.
    Failure to submit these items with the bid will result in
    disqualification of the bidder per the public act. Sub-bidder
    prequalification certificates are not required with the bid, but
    must be submitted prior to award.
    The contractors selected to
    perform this State project must comply with CONN. GEN. STAT. 4a60,
    4a-
    60a, 4a-60g, and 46a-68b through
    46a-68f, inclusive, as amended by June 2015 Special Session Public
    act 15-5.
    State law requires a minimum of
    twenty-five (25%) percent of the state-funded portion of the
    contract for award to subcontractors holding current certification
    from the Connecticut Department of administrative Services ("DAS")
    under the provisions of CONN. GEN. STAT. 4a-60g. (25% of the work
    with DAS-certified Small and Minority owned businesses and 25% of
    that work with DAS certified Minority, Women and/or Disabled owned
    businesses.) The contractor must demonstrate good faith efforts to
    meet the 25% set-aside goals. The M/W/DisBE goal for this project
    has been increased to 10%.
    All bidders must have prior
    experience consisting of no less than three similar projects with an
    equal or greater value within the last five years. Bidders must
    provide verification of experience with proposal. All bidders and
    subcontractors must have a worker’s compensation Experience
    Modification Rate (EMR) of 1.0 or less or be subject to rejection.
    A pre-bid meeting will be held
    for all bidders at the Newtown High School 12 Berkshire Rd. Sandy
    Hook, CT 06482 at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Attendees
    are required to have proper picture identification to accommodate
    badging for entry to the school. Attendance is not mandatory but
    strongly recommended for all bidders.