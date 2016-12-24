Recent Stories
LEGAL NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
Newtown High School
12 Berkshire Rd.
Sandy Hook, CT 06482
Newfield Construction, acting as
Construction Manager (at risk) for the Town of Newtown, will receive
sealed proposals for the Bid
Packages listed below until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
All bids will be received by the Town of Newtown Finance Office, 3
Primrose St., Newtown CT 06470. All proposals should be addressed
to Newfield Construction c/o The Town of Newtown. All bids will be
publicly opened and read aloud. The work consists of renovations to
the existing auditorium.
1.2 Drywall
1.3 General Trades*
DAS prequalification is required
of all sub bidders, regardless of tier, with contract values in
excess of five hundred thousand dollars. All contractors and
subcontractors requiring DAS certification must maintain the
certification for the duration of the contract. Questions regarding
requirements should be directed to the State of Connecticut DAS at
(860) 713-5280 or by visiting www.das.state.ct.us. Bidders for bid
packages marked with asterisk are required to submit a Department of
Administrative Services Prequalification Certificate and Update
(bid) Statement with their bid. The Contractor shall hold a current
"DAS Contractor Prequalification Certificate" from the
Department of Administrative Services of the State of Connecticut
according to Connecticut General Statute 4a-100, 4b-101 and 4b-91.
Failure to submit these items with the bid will result in
disqualification of the bidder per the public act. Sub-bidder
prequalification certificates are not required with the bid, but
must be submitted prior to award.
The contractors selected to
perform this State project must comply with CONN. GEN. STAT. 4a60,
4a-
60a, 4a-60g, and 46a-68b through
46a-68f, inclusive, as amended by June 2015 Special Session Public
act 15-5.
State law requires a minimum of
twenty-five (25%) percent of the state-funded portion of the
contract for award to subcontractors holding current certification
from the Connecticut Department of administrative Services ("DAS")
under the provisions of CONN. GEN. STAT. 4a-60g. (25% of the work
with DAS-certified Small and Minority owned businesses and 25% of
that work with DAS certified Minority, Women and/or Disabled owned
businesses.) The contractor must demonstrate good faith efforts to
meet the 25% set-aside goals. The M/W/DisBE goal for this project
has been increased to 10%.
All bidders must have prior
experience consisting of no less than three similar projects with an
equal or greater value within the last five years. Bidders must
provide verification of experience with proposal. All bidders and
subcontractors must have a worker’s compensation Experience
Modification Rate (EMR) of 1.0 or less or be subject to rejection.
A pre-bid meeting will be held
for all bidders at the Newtown High School 12 Berkshire Rd. Sandy
Hook, CT 06482 at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Attendees
are required to have proper picture identification to accommodate
badging for entry to the school. Attendance is not mandatory but
strongly recommended for all bidders.