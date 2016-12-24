LEGAL NOTICE



INVITATION TO BID

Newtown High School

12 Berkshire Rd.

Sandy Hook, CT 06482

Newfield Construction, acting as

Construction Manager (at risk) for the Town of Newtown, will receive

sealed proposals for the Bid

Packages listed below until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

All bids will be received by the Town of Newtown Finance Office, 3

Primrose St., Newtown CT 06470. All proposals should be addressed

to Newfield Construction c/o The Town of Newtown. All bids will be

publicly opened and read aloud. The work consists of renovations to

the existing auditorium.

1.2 Drywall

1.3 General Trades*

DAS prequalification is required

of all sub bidders, regardless of tier, with contract values in

excess of five hundred thousand dollars. All contractors and

subcontractors requiring DAS certification must maintain the

certification for the duration of the contract. Questions regarding

requirements should be directed to the State of Connecticut DAS at

(860) 713-5280 or by visiting www.das.state.ct.us. Bidders for bid

packages marked with asterisk are required to submit a Department of

Administrative Services Prequalification Certificate and Update

(bid) Statement with their bid. The Contractor shall hold a current

"DAS Contractor Prequalification Certificate" from the

Department of Administrative Services of the State of Connecticut

according to Connecticut General Statute 4a-100, 4b-101 and 4b-91.

Failure to submit these items with the bid will result in

disqualification of the bidder per the public act. Sub-bidder

prequalification certificates are not required with the bid, but

must be submitted prior to award.

The contractors selected to

perform this State project must comply with CONN. GEN. STAT. 4a60,

4a-

60a, 4a-60g, and 46a-68b through

46a-68f, inclusive, as amended by June 2015 Special Session Public

act 15-5.

State law requires a minimum of

twenty-five (25%) percent of the state-funded portion of the

contract for award to subcontractors holding current certification

from the Connecticut Department of administrative Services ("DAS")

under the provisions of CONN. GEN. STAT. 4a-60g. (25% of the work

with DAS-certified Small and Minority owned businesses and 25% of

that work with DAS certified Minority, Women and/or Disabled owned

businesses.) The contractor must demonstrate good faith efforts to

meet the 25% set-aside goals. The M/W/DisBE goal for this project

has been increased to 10%.

All bidders must have prior

experience consisting of no less than three similar projects with an

equal or greater value within the last five years. Bidders must

provide verification of experience with proposal. All bidders and

subcontractors must have a worker’s compensation Experience

Modification Rate (EMR) of 1.0 or less or be subject to rejection.

A pre-bid meeting will be held

for all bidders at the Newtown High School 12 Berkshire Rd. Sandy

Hook, CT 06482 at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Attendees

are required to have proper picture identification to accommodate

badging for entry to the school. Attendance is not mandatory but

strongly recommended for all bidders.