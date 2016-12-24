LEGAL NOTICE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the

Town of Newtown Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Regular Meeting

for public hearings commencing at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, January 4,

2017 in Meeting Room 3 at the Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose

Street, Newtown, CT on the following application:



Docket # 16-08

Application by Richard

Barillari for a property located at 46 Glen Road, Sandy

Hook, CT, 06482, for a variance of Section 7.04.800 of the Town of

Newtown Zoning Regulations so as to permit a front lot to share an

existing driveway that currently serves two rear lots, as shown on a

map titled "Site Plan prepared for Rich Barillari, Assessor’s

Map 40, Block 4, Lot 5, 46 Glen Road, Newtown, CT 06482".



Copies of the above applications

and related documents are on file and available for public

inspection in the Land Use Department, Newtown Municipal Center, 3

Primrose Street, Newtown, Connecticut.



Dated at Newtown, Connecticut

this 12th day of December, 2016.



If you plan to attend this

meeting and require assisted hearing devices, contact the Office of

the First Selectman (203-270-4201) at least forty-eight (48) hours

prior to the meeting.



ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

OF THE TOWN OF NEWTOWN

Charles E. Annett, III,

Chairman

Barbara O’Connor, Secretary