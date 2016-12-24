To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
LEGAL NOTICE

Published: December 24, 2016

The Newtown Bee
    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the
    Town of Newtown Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Regular Meeting
    for public hearings commencing at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, January 4,
    2017 in Meeting Room 3 at the Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose
    Street, Newtown, CT on the following application:

    Docket # 16-08
    Application by Richard
    Barillari for a property located at 46 Glen Road, Sandy
    Hook, CT, 06482, for a variance of Section 7.04.800 of the Town of
    Newtown Zoning Regulations so as to permit a front lot to share an
    existing driveway that currently serves two rear lots, as shown on a
    map titled "Site Plan prepared for Rich Barillari, Assessor’s
    Map 40, Block 4, Lot 5, 46 Glen Road, Newtown, CT 06482".

    Copies of the above applications
    and related documents are on file and available for public
    inspection in the Land Use Department, Newtown Municipal Center, 3
    Primrose Street, Newtown, Connecticut.

    Dated at Newtown, Connecticut
    this 12th day of December, 2016.

    If you plan to attend this
    meeting and require assisted hearing devices, contact the Office of
    the First Selectman (203-270-4201) at least forty-eight (48) hours
    prior to the meeting.

    ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
    OF THE TOWN OF NEWTOWN
    Charles E. Annett, III,
    Chairman
    Barbara O’Connor, Secretary