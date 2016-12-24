Recent Stories
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the
Town of Newtown Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Regular Meeting
for public hearings commencing at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, January 4,
2017 in Meeting Room 3 at the Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose
Street, Newtown, CT on the following application:
Docket # 16-08
Application by Richard
Barillari for a property located at 46 Glen Road, Sandy
Hook, CT, 06482, for a variance of Section 7.04.800 of the Town of
Newtown Zoning Regulations so as to permit a front lot to share an
existing driveway that currently serves two rear lots, as shown on a
map titled "Site Plan prepared for Rich Barillari, Assessor’s
Map 40, Block 4, Lot 5, 46 Glen Road, Newtown, CT 06482".
Copies of the above applications
and related documents are on file and available for public
inspection in the Land Use Department, Newtown Municipal Center, 3
Primrose Street, Newtown, Connecticut.
Dated at Newtown, Connecticut
this 12th day of December, 2016.
If you plan to attend this
meeting and require assisted hearing devices, contact the Office of
the First Selectman (203-270-4201) at least forty-eight (48) hours
prior to the meeting.
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
OF THE TOWN OF NEWTOWN
Charles E. Annett, III,
Chairman
Barbara O’Connor, Secretary