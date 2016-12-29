January 2-8, 2017: Dr Strange

Monday, January 6-Sunday, January 8

DR STRANGE

Screenings Monday through Thursday and Sunday, 7 pm; Friday and Saturday, 7 & 9:15 pm;

matinees Monday, Saturday and Sunday, 1 & 4 pm; Tuesday, 1 pm

Rated PG-13 * running time 2:00

All tickets $3

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch * Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams & Chiwetel Ejiofor

A successful but arrogant neurosurgeon (Cumberbatch) who experiences career-ending injuries finds himself taken to dimensions beyond the real world when he explores the healing powers of Far Eastern mysticism in this action-adventure-fantasy, the latest from Marvel Studios and the 14th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.