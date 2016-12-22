Improv Class For Public Speaking And Better Communication: Tween And Teen Edition

Group projects, oral presentations, and college interviews are important aspects of the middle school and high school experience. While some of people love being stage-center, there are many who would rather be almost anywhere else.

Improv training is a great way to learn some tricks that will help reduce sweaty palms and wobbly knees.

On Wednesday, January 4, from 6 to 7:15 pm, Anthony DePoto of innerAct Theatre will be at the C.H. Booth Library to teach an Improv Workshop.

Improv helps people think on their feet and promotes good communication skills. Listening, responding, focusing, and reading the body language of those around will be explored through games and fun exercises.

This class is for people who want to work on their communication dexterity, or for those who have been curious about improv, or people that just want a fun night out with their friends. Improv helps people improve in all areas of their lives.

This program is free but space is limited. It is for grades six and up. Register at chboothlibrary.org.