To the Editor:

Polly Brody expressed similar worries that I have concerning Mr Trump and his upcoming presidency (Letter Hive, 12/30/2016).

I want to see, and my grandchildren to see, a president whose behavior is a model to strive for, not one who calls people names and belittles his critics. I want a president who is open about his background. I want to know about Mr Trump’s business involvements even though he is under no legal obligation to tell me. How else can I make judgments about whether he is acting on behalf of my country’s interests or his own? I want a president who is willing to release his tax returns, even though he is under no obligation to do that. How else will I know whether his proposed tax changes are in my country’s interests or his own? I want a president who will work toward increasing trust in government, not reducing it. The model for that must come from the top.

Eugene Luchansky

4 Alder Lane, Sandy Hook January 4, 2016