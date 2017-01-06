Housatonic Valley Waldorf School Offering Morning Glories Classes

Housatonic Valley Waldorf School, 40 Dodgingtown Road, is offering Morning Glories Parent & Child classes. The winter session begins January 10 and runs for ten weeks, for $335.

The Morning Glories Parent & Child class is a program for parents or caregivers and the children they love. The program provides a gentle step for children to transition between home and school life. Morning Glories runs from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

The Creepers, Crawlers, and Early Walkers Morning Glories program is held on Tuesdays for children aged 9 months to 18 months. Parents discover how to observe, understand, respect, and enjoy the individuality of each baby. Classes include songs, finger games, lap puppet plays, developmental observation, and discussion time with other parents.

The Terrific Twos and Threes class is for children aged 19 months to 3 years old and it is held on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Toddlers in the class have plenty of time for imaginary play, circle time with seasonal songs, nursery rhymes, finger plays, bread baking, and a puppet show. Adults will enjoy a simple craft or handwork activity, as well as discussion time.

The fee will be prorated for those who join a program in progress, according to the school. Younger siblings are welcome.

The Morning Glories classroom provides a safe, nurturing environment allowing young children to explore the world around them. Parents and caregivers learn more about parenting and Waldorf education. Both adults and children have the opportunity to make new connections with other families. The classes include a homemade organic snack.

More information and registration is available online at waldorfct.org/parentchild.