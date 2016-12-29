Holiday Closings: New Year’s

All town offices and agencies will be closing at noon on Friday, December 30, for the New Year’s holiday. Offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, the legal observance of New Year’s Day. They will reopen at 8 am Tuesday, January 3.

The transfer station at the former landfill on Ethan Allen Road will be open regular hours on Friday, December 30 (7 am to 3 pm), but will close at noon on Saturday, December 31. It will be fully closed on Monday, January 2. It will reopen at 7 am Tuesday, January 3.

C.H. Booth Library will be closed Saturday through Monday, December 31-January 2, for New Year’s.

Newtown Senior Center will close at noon on December 30 (no lunch served, and all afternoon classes canceled), and will be closed all day Monday, January 2. It will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, at 9 am.

Public schools are on winter break. Classes resume on January 3.

The office of The Newtown Bee, at 5 Church Hill Road, will be open on Friday, December 30. The Bee office will be closed Monday, January 2. Deadlines are not affected.