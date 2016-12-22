Holiday Closings: Christmas And New Year’s

All town offices and agencies will be closing at noon on Friday, December 23, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, the legal observance of Christmas. The following week, offices will close at noon on Friday, December 30, and remain closed until 8 am Tuesday, January 3.

The transfer station at the former landfill on Ethan Allen Road will be open regular hours on Friday, December 23 (7 am to 3 pm), but will close at noon on Saturday, December 24. It will be fully closed on Monday, December 26. It will reopen at 7 am Tuesday, December 27. It will then follow the same schedule Friday through Monday, December 30-January 2.

C.H. Booth Library will be closed Saturday through Monday, December 24-26, for Christmas, and then Saturday through Monday, December 31-January 2 for New Year’s.

Newtown Senior Center will close at noon on December 23 (no lunch served, and all afternoon classes canceled), and will be closed all day Monday, December 26. It will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, at 9. The same schedule will be followed Friday through Monday, December 30-January 1.

The public schools will be on an early dismissal schedule for Friday, December 23. They will then be closed December 26-January 2. Classes resume on January 3.

The office of The Newtown Bee, at 5 Church Hill Road, will be open on Fridays, December 23 and 30. Deadlines will not be affected.

The Bee office will be closed Mondays, December 26 and January 2.