Helen Mucherino

Helen Bleggi Mucherino, 79, formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife of Nicholas Mucherino, died peacefully December 29 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford, with her loving family by her side. Born June 19, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Zambanini Bleggi.

In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years, her sisters- and brothers-in-law, Marie Wade of Newtown, Ada Mucherino of Trumbull, Ann Carol Mucherino of Virginia, Joseph and Judy Mucherino of Trumbull, and Peter Mucherino of Fairfield; her three loving daughters, Donna Mucherino of Milford, Lisanne Camputaro of Milford, and Trisha Samatulski and her husband, Leonard, of Bridgeport; her four cherished grandchildren, Drew and Jenna Camputaro and Tori and Leonard Samatulski; her two brothers and their wives, Henry and Bea Bleggi of Trumbull and Louis and Patricia Bleggi of Bridgeport; as well as many nieces and nephews, survive her. Her son-in-law Frank Camputaro predeceased her.

A graduate of the Roger Ludlowe High School, Class of 1955, Mrs Mucherino was a retired administrative assistant for Mucherino Brothers Trucking and formerly worked at Peoples United Bank.

She was a member of the Tassels Bowling League, an avid churchgoer, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Above all, her greatest role was that of wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, January 5, at 9:30 am in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.

Entombment will follow in the St Monica Mausoleum in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday, January 4, from 4 to 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 220 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington CT 06489.

To leave an online condolence, visit abriola.com.