Head O’ Meadow Holds Annual Holiday Giving Shop

By Eliza Hallabeck

Head O’ Meadow Elementary School’s annual Holiday Giving Shop was opened for students to purchase gifts for family and friends, while also helping to raise money for local charities, on Thursday and Friday, December 8 and 9.

Co-Chairs for the PTA fundraising event this year were Julia Conlin and Melissa Beylouni.

“Kids are super excited,” Ms Conlin said on Friday, as one group of students was choosing items to purchase.

The Holiday Giving Shop sold bags of items for $4, of which $1 was given to a charity. After buying the items, students then decided which charity they wanted their $1 donation to go to by placing a bead in a bin that represented one of three charities to choose from. This year’s Holiday Giving Shop raised money for FAITH Food Pantry, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, and Toys For Tots.

The Holiday Giving Shop is an annual fundraiser for the school’s PTA. Bags sold at the shop included golf-themed gifts like golf balls and tees, ice scrapers, candy, hot cocoa mixes, and treats for pets.