Hawk Swimmers Cruise Past Panthers, Gain Praise From Coaches

One of first-year Coach Adam Fielding’s objectives at the beginning of the season was for his team to overcome one of the South-West Conference’s trio of perennial leaders – Pomperaug of Southbury, Weston, and Brookfield – to claim a top-three finish in the SWC.

Following a 98-84 triumph over host Masuk of Monroe, on January 3, Fielding’s squad got a vote of confidence from Masuk Coach Tom Harkins

“They’re going to challenge the big guys at the top,” said Harkins, referring to those standouts.

The Nighthawks, after sealing the team win, exhibition the final two events. Harkins was pleased with his team’s efforts, but it wasn’t enough thanks to the strength of the Nighthawks.

“They all swam well. No one stood out because they [the Nighthawks] were so darn powerful,” the Masuk coach said.

The Hawks have already lost to Pomperaug and will face Weston and Brookfield later in the season.

Fielding said he is thrilled with how hard the swimmers have been working in practices and that they are buying into the increasingly challenging training formula he believes will help them achieve the most they can.

Newtown’s 200 yard medley relay team of Peter Fagerholm, Ian Peng, Dawson Stout, and Xavier Williams raced to first place to begin the meet.

Tommy Horan and David Lawrence gave the Nighthawks a one-two finish in the 200 freestyle race with times of 1:53.96 and 2:05.20.

In the 200 medley relay, Newtown had the top three finishers. Stout won the event in 2:06.58, and Fagerholm edged Michael Annesley 2:12.45 to 2:12.92.

In the 50 free, Williams sprinted to a second-place finish for Newtown’s fastest time, in 24.87; and Jack Wojtowski was third in 26.59.

Kyle Gaynor scored 277 points to win the diving competition, and Ian Humber was runner-up with a score of 193.20.

Stout was second in the 100 butterfly race, clocking in at 55.24, and Annseley came in third in 58.44.

Horan took the top spot in the 100 free, making his final touch in 56.12.

In the 500 free, Williams placed second in 6:16.18.

The 200 free relay of Annesley, Rick Irving, Lawrence, and Horan was first.

Fagerholm claimed the top spot in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.19.

In the 100 breaststroke, Peng had the fastest time, finishing in 1:11.11, although the event was exhibitioned. And the 400 relay exhibition was led by Newtown’s team of Lawrence, Williams, Fagerholm, and Horan.

The Nighthawks will host Bunnell/Stratford on Tuesday, January 10, beginning at 5 pm. This marks a reunion between Fielding and the swimmers he used to coach.

“I think it will be a really good experience for me to touch base with the kids I haven’t seen yet this year,” Fielding said.