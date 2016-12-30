Halmose, Hawk Skaters Blank Trinity Catholic

One game after a partial shutout, recent call-up goaltender Justin Halmose had a full game shutout, as Newtown High School’s hockey team blanked Trinity Catholic of Stamford, 5-0, at Danbury Ice Arena, on December 30.

Halmose, who had been playing on the junior varsity team to begin the season, entered the December 28 win over Joel Barlow of Redding with his team trailing 1-0 in the second period before making 20 saves in a 6-1 victory. In his first varsity start, he stopped all 30 Trinity shots he faced.

Newtown got two goals apiece from Scott McLean and Lucas O’Brien, and one net-finder off the stick of Domenic Cartelli. David Brestovansky had three assists, and Jack Hanley, Cole Bepko, McLean, and Cartelli also helped set up goals.

The game was scoreless until McLean broke the ice just 42 seconds into the second period, for the first of a trio of Nighthawk goals in the middle stanza. O’Brien and Cartelli lit the lamp in a span of 1:35 midway through the period. McLean notched his second goal only 53 seconds into the third, and O’Brien logged his second marker 4:13 into the final period.

The Hawks, 3-1 to start the year (and winners of three straight), return to game action on Friday, January 6, when New Milford visits Danbury Ice Arena, at 4 pm.