Genealogical Club Of Newtown: The French Canadian Genealogical Society Of CT And Accessing Its Library

The Genealogy Club of Newtown invites the public to join members for the club’s next monthly meeting, to be held on Wednesday, January 11.

This month’s guest will be Maryann Legrow of The French-Canadian Genealogical Society of Connecticut (FCGSC). Her program will be an introduction to the society’s library.

The types of genealogical records used in French-Canadian research differ from typical American records. Family history research in French Canada requires a slightly different approach. First, a brief overview of the kinds of records that exist and how best to use them. Then, a look at the ways in which name variants and other problems specific to genealogical research in Quebec can create confusion for researchers.

Ms Legrow will examine the organization of standard French-Canadian print source materials, explore resources available in the library of the FCGSC, and end with a discussion of how to read original birth/baptism, marriage, and death/burial records in parish registers from French Canada without needing to know more than a few words of French.

The meeting and program will be in the meeting room of C.H. Booth, Library 25 Main Street. The program will begin at 7 pm, but socializing and networking will begin at 6:45. All are welcome.

Visit rootsweb.ancestry.com/~ctgnc/ for additional information about the club.