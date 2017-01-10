Full Weekend Of Freebies: Ingersoll Series To Continue With ‘Trolls’ At Edmond Town Hall

The monthly series that offers at least one free movie screening at Edmond Town Hall Theatre will continue this month with ten screenings over the course of three days, thanks to sponsor Ingersoll Auto of Danbury.

The auto dealership that has been sponsoring the screenings for the past four-plus years is owned by Todd Ingersoll of Newtown. This month’s featured movie is Trolls, which will be featured at the theater January 13-16. Mr Ingersoll’s dealership is sponsoring all ten screenings planned for January 13-15: Friday at 7 and 9 pm; and Saturday and Sunday at 1, 4, 7 and 9 pm.

In this latest offering from DreamWorks Animation, audiences meet Poppy (voice of Anna Kendrick), the optimistic leader of the Trolls, and her polar opposite, Branch (voice of Justin Timberlake). The two must embark on a musical adventure to save Troll Village from destruction by Bergens, creatures who devour trolls.

Released in November, the film has grossed more than $336 million around the world against its $125 million budget. In addition to Kendrick and Timberlake, the film also features the vocal talents of Zooey Deschenel, Russell Brand, James Corden, Gwen Stefani, Christopher Mintz Plasse, Christine Baranski, and John Cleese, among others.

The movie is rated PG, and has a running time of 1 hour, 32 minutes.

Screenings on Monday, January 16, are scheduled for 1, 4 and 7 pm. Regular tickets are $3 each.

Edmond Town Hall is at 45 Main Street.