‘From Here To Eternity,’ January 12 At Edmond Town Hall Theatre

On Thursday, January 12, Edmond Town Hall Theatre will host two special screenings of From Here To Eternity (1953), a matinee at 1 pm and an evening show at 7 pm. The matinee will be subtitled for those with hearing impairment. Tickets for both shows are $3 each.

The town hall is at 45 Main Street.

From Here To Eternity is set in 1941 Hawaii, prior to Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. Montgomery Clift plays Pvt Prewitt, a recent transfer to the US Army Schofield Barracks on Oahu who has a reputation for his boxing skills. “Prew” refuses to box anymore, however, after the last man he fought ended up permanently injured, preferring instead to play his bugle.

Capt Holmes (Philip Ober) is determined that Prew should box, and he employs subordinates to make Prew’s life miserable until he agrees. His only friend, Pvt Maggio (Frank Sinatra), tries to support him through his trials, and Lorene (Donna Reed) provides romantic distraction.

Meanwhile, Sgt Warden (Burt Lancaster) begins to fall for Karen Holmes (Deborah Kerr), his captain’s wife, who wants to escape her empty life and looks toward Warden for true love. This affair culminates in one of the most iconic scenes of passion in film as they fall into each other’s arms on a sandy beach as the surf washes over them.

This film kicks off the 2017 “Someday” Cinema Series, and will be followed by screenings of Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator on Thursday, January 26, and Moonstruck on Thursday, February 16.

Sponsorships are available; contact coordinator Jen Rogers at sundaycinemaseries@gmail.com for information. Visit the Sunday Cinema Series page on Facebook and/or NewtownArtsCommission.org/Sunday-Cinema-Series for details about the full 2017 season.

The film series is presented by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission. From Here To Eternity is being sponsored by ESI Global, a multilevel event production company specializing in outdoor music events and festivals. Owner John Conk has been a resident of Newtown since 1991.