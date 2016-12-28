Former NHS Hockey Players Reunite On The Ice

From players only a season or two removed from suiting up for Newtown High School’s hockey team to those who laced up the skates back in the 1980s, many years of Newtown hockey were represented in the annual alumni game, at Danbury Ice Arena, on December 23. The event brought former Nighthawks (and Indians) together, and about three dozen past players came out for the game.

Newtown Coach Paul Esposito made two teams as former teammates reunited for fun, and a bit of competition.

This year’s turnout marks the largest of the annual alumni gathering, and represents the growth of Newtown High’s program, which boasts varsity and junior varsity lineups.

“This is a testament to Paul,” 1985 graduate Rob Cox said of how far the program has come along, adding that when he played for the Newtown High Indians there were barely enough players on the team. “We were lucky if we had two lines and three D,” he said.

The current varsity squad has more than two dozen players; Esposito has the luxury of running three or four forward lines and three or four sets of defensemen on any given night.

“It’s amazing,” said 2002 grad Jason Glander, adding that the recent alums show how much the program has improved. Glander played on the first team in the early 2000s after Newtown High hockey was defunct for a short period.

“It’s always fun to play with the guys back home,” 2012 graduate Josh Branchflower said.

Cox has two children who play the game; one at the Gunnery and the other at Union College. He hit the ice with some of the younger players around the age of his children.

“It’s a total blast. They know my kids,” Cox said.