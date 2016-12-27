Felicia D’Amato Savo, 91, of Milford died December 21, at Milford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Enrico Savo. Born in Pettorano sul Gizio, Provincia di L’Aquila, Italy, on September 29, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Lucia DiCenso D’Amato.

Mrs Sava was the sister of Albert D’Amato and his wife, Gerrie, of Newtown. She was the loving mother of her children and their spouses, Anna and Ralph DeAcetis of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Eva and Gary Salamon of Fairfield; the late Henry Savo, and his wife Sue of Shelton; Linda and Lou Moran of Trumbull; and Lucy and Ted Terentiuk of Milford. She was the grandmother of Amy Savo; Richie Savo and his wife, Jeanette; Jennifer Terentiuk; Stefanie Terentiuk and her husband, Mike, Sutyla; Christopher Terentiuk; and Lisa Salamon. She was also the great-grandmother of three grandchildren and aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Mrs Savo loved cooking, sewing, and crocheting. Her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family, which was of utmost importance to her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 am, in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am in St Margaret’s Shrine, 2539 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum of St Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Avenue, Stratford.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, December 27, from 4 to 8 pm at the funeral home.

For online condolences, visit abriola.com.