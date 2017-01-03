Fedela Cidorowich

Fedela “Fran” Mascendaro Cidorowich, 95, a proud lifelong resident of Bridgeport, died December 29 at Regional Hospice of Danbury. She was the beloved wife for 48 years to the late Alexander Cidorowich. Born on November 24, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Maria LaGreca and Salvatore Mascendaro.

Mrs Cidorowich and her husband had two children. Their children and their spouses, Gail and John Minnock of Newtown and Charles and Jean Cidorowich of Conway, S.C., survive her. She also leaves a sister, Julia Marazita of Bridgeport; four beautiful grandchildren, Paige Jacobs, Alexis Wolf, Mark Minnock, and Kimberley Hettenbach; eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, who predeceased her in 1990, her brother, Pasquale Mascendaro, and sister, Angelina Candito, predeceased her.

She worked at the General Electric Company from 1961 to 1982. While there, she was a union steward and recording secretary for the union. Mrs Cidorowich was very involved in Bridgeport politics. She supported campaigns through the Bridgeport Council of Republican Women, where she was president from 1968 to 1984. She was appointed to serve as a commissioner of Humane Affairs for seven years and was a member of the Republican Town Committee.

Mrs Cidorowich was also an active volunteer in the Bridgeport community. She went door-to-door for the March of Dimes, was on the Barnum Festival Committee, participated in the United Way, was a blood bank volunteer, and served for ten years at the North End Girl’s Club, where she was president of the mother’s club and a proud Girl Scout Brownie leader for five years. Mrs Cidorowich was president of Our Lady of Good Council Church senior group for more than 20 years. She was a justice of the peace and, at one point, was appointed honorary deputy sheriff for Fairfield County.

Friends are invited to meet directly in St Andrew Church, 395 Anton Street, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, January 4, at 11:30 am, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St Michael’s Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Avenue, Stratford.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 3, from 4 to 8 pm at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice of Danbury, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury CT 06810 or regionalhospicect.org.

To leave an online condolence, visit abriola.com.