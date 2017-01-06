Enjoy Slo-Smoked BBQ And Comfort Food At The Cookhouse

The Cookhouse at 31 Danbury Road in New Milford has been serving up Southern-style food since 1997.

Many of the restaurant’s recipes were influenced by the meals that owner Rob Ryder grew up eating.

Known for its slo-smoked barbecue, the Cookhouse has been voted Connecticut Magazine’s “Best in Connecticut” 15 years in a row and named in the “Best of Connecticut Hall of Fame.” Everything is made fresh and in-house.

With an energetic staff and family-friendly environment, the Cookhouse is a home away from home for a lot of people.

Mr Ryder describes the atmosphere in his restaurant as “country comfort,” and it extends to all four levels of The Cookhouse, which seats about 200 people. The walls are lined with rustic wood paneling that is brightened by natural light shining in on the colorful artwork.

In addition to ordering takeout by phone or though its website, The Cookhouse now offers customers the convenient option of ordering through the app ChowNow. By texting Cookhouse to 33733 customers can download the app and place their order there. The meal is then submitted automatically, so when the customer arrives it is already paid for and ready to go. There is a $5 discount for the first mobile order.

Not only that, but year-round The Cookhouse can make any occasion complete with its full service, pick up, or drop off catering. It is perfect for home, business, or tailgating events. An onsite smoker and portable beer trailer are also available.

Mr Ryder says, “The catering menu outlines some of our more popular packages, but we can customize any catering job to any tastes. We are known for our barbecue, but we can do anything from hotdogs to caviar.”

Sample of the Menu:

Appetizers: The Cookhouse offers 11 starter meals, including the BBQ Sundae. It comprises slo-smoked pulled pork that comes in a mason jar with housemade baked beans, creamy coleslaw, a dollop of BBQ sauce, and a pickle spear. The menu vouches that “It’s magic!” and it “May inspire world peace.” Another popular item is Mom’s mac & cheese, which has bacon, jalapenos, and three cheeses.

Soups: Sweet onion soup is made with Vidalia onion, beef broth, pepper jack cheese, and toasted corn bread croutons.

Salad: The Cookhouse Tostado is a newer salad that has become a customer favorite. It has Cajun chicken, sautéed peppers and onion, Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Sides: A standout selection is the Country Greens, which are fresh collards sautéed with bacon and onion.

Sandwich: A top seller in this category is the pulled pork sandwich. The menu says it is “probably the best-selling sandwich in Connecticut” and that it is made with a combination of hot pulled pork, cool coleslaw, and sauce on a bun. All sandwiches are served with Cookhouse potato chips.

Barbecue: Cookhouse ribs are part of Fat Tommy’s Slo-Smoked BBQ items. The baby back ribs are smoked over aromatic hardwoods until tender. Customers choose a half rack or full rack, as well as their choice of sauce. All BBQ plates come with a choice of two sides.

Burgers: All burgers are ground fresh daily, hand formed, and served on a soft roll. The patty is a half-pound blend of prime rib brisket and organic beef chuck. Among the different options is The Classic, which comes cooked to the customer’s preference with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a choice of cheese.

Kid’s Menu: The Cookhouse has everything from mac ‘n cheese to chicken wings to baby back ribs.

Dessert Menu: Its signature dessert is Rob’s Oreo ice cream pie. The treat comes with vanilla ice cream and Oreos in an Oreo crust, topped with whipped cream, caramel, and hot fudge sauce.

Drinks: Variety of coffee, beers, cocktails, and wine.

The Cookhouse, at 31 Danbury Road in New Milford, is open seven days a week, Sunday through Wednesday, from 11:30 to 9 pm; Thursday, 11:30 to 10 pm; and Friday through Saturday, 11:30 am to 11 pm. Takeout can be ordered online, through the ChowNow app, or by calling 860-355-4111. For catering contact Susan at 203-970-5510 or e-mail catering@thecookhouse.com. Gift cards are available for purchase. For more information, visit their official website at thecookhouse.com and follow on Facebook and other social media.