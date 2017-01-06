Elsie M. Brennan, 93, died January 3 at a Pittsfield, Maine, hospital. She was born August 7, 1923, in Danbury, a daughter of Estelle (Burgess) and Max Eichorn.

She attended St Peter’s School. Mrs Brennan was a longtime resident of Sandy Hook until she relocated to Plymouth, Maine, with her son and daughter-in-law.

She had been employed at the Green Hotel, Acme and Target Laundries, Capitol Machine Shop, and Amphenol Corporation, all of Danbury.

Her sons and their wives, Joseph and Deborah Duckworth of Plymouth, and James and Barbara Duckworth of Prescott, Ariz.; two grandsons, Scott Williams and Joseph Williams, and a special niece survive Mrs Brennan. Her husbands, Joseph Duckworth, Sr, and Raymond Brennan; and a grandson, Joseph Duckworth, predeceased her.

There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be conducted at the convenience of the family at St Rose Cemetery in Sandy Hook.

Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport, Maine.

To send online condolences, visit crosbyneal.com.