Eleanore N. Farrell

Eleanore Natalie Farrell, 100, a Newtown resident for 53 years, died peacefully at her home on January 6, with her family present. She was the wife of the late Leo P. Farrell, Jr, of Newtown. She was born in Bridgeport, the daughter to the late Natalie and Gustav Light.

Eleven of her 12 children, Patrice Hough of Newtown; Sharon Farrell of Newtown; Norene Casey of Plymouth, Mass.; L. Peter Farrell III of Spring Hill, Fla.; Dennis J. Farrell of Hobe Sound, Fla., and Plymouth, Mass.; Dr William G. Farrell of Cheshire; Eleanore N. Blewett of Huntington; Jeanne Farrell of Norton, Mass.; Jeffery Farrell of Sherburne Falls, Mass.; Bryan G. Farrell of Naugatuck; and Michael P. Farrell of Hopkinton, Mass., survive her. She is also survived by three sisters, Myrtle Light and Evelyn Light of Bridgeport and Shirley Langhammer of Murfreesboro, Tenn. In addition, Mrs Farrell is survived by 27 loving grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and numerous daughters- and sons-in-law. Her daughter, Donna Lynn Farrell, predeceased her. In all, Mrs Farrell was the matriarch of more than 100 family members.

Mrs Farrell led a long and active life and was involved in many civic areas such as the PTA, Boy Scouts, book drives, and numerous charity drives. She was the quintessential mother, grandmother (known as “Gram”), and great-grandmother (known as “GiGi”) to her large family and was involved in countless births, baptisms, communions, and graduations through the decades.

She graduated from Central High School. She lived in Stratford for 20 years before moving to Newtown. Mrs Farrell loved simple things in life: gardening, birdwatching, reading, puzzle making, and needlepoint. She loved sports, especially tennis, and she was an avid fan of the UConn Woman’s Basketball team.

Mrs Farrell was a loving, caring, kind, and generous person, who loved her family passionately and who cared for her neighbor and fellow man. She lived a long and full life, dying five days before her 101st birthday. She truly led a “life well lived.” Her life was such a blessing to her family and so many others she touched.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 10, at 11 am at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 85 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown.

Calling hours will be on Monday, January 9, from 4 to 7 pm, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs Farrell’s honor to Praxair Cancer Center at Danbury Hospital, 24 Hospital Avenue, Danbury CT 06810; or to the Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 344, Newtown CT 06470.