DMV No Longer Working With AAA In Fairfield, New Haven Counties

WETHERSFIELD — AAA offices in Fairfield and New Haven Counties are no longer providing any Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) services.

The termination of services in two of the state’s eight counties took effect January 1, after DMV could not reach an operating agreement with AAA Northeast, the franchise that owns offices in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. DMV had reportedly been in talks since October to keep its services running at AAA locations in Danbury, Fairfield, Milford, Norwalk, and Stamford.

However, AAA offices in other locations around the state will continue to offer various DMV services, including license and ID card renewals to both members and nonmembers. Services will continue for AAA members and nonmembers at offices in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Plainville, Waterford, and West Hartford. They are owned by a separate franchise, AAA Allied.

According to a press release issued by the DMV on January 2, the state agency could not agree to the AAA franchise’s terms to only serve its members and exclude the remainder of the general public.

DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra said on January 2 that the department’s responsibility “is first and foremost to the general public. We need to maintain service levels while controlling costs.

“As such, we cannot subsidize a private organization’s provision of DMV services if that organization is not willing to find ways to serve the general public,” he added.