Delores Ondek

Delores J. (Shulick) Ondek, 81, of Trumbull died December 28. She was born in Punxsutawney, Penn., to the late Mary and John Shulick.

Her beloved husband Richard P. Ondek, Sr, of Trumbull; her children and their spouses, MariJo and Richard Panettieri of Newtown, Dana and Thomas Wilson of Newtown, Lynne and Russell Philpot of Sterling, Mass., Wendy and James Howland of Wilmington, Mass., Richard P. Jr and Tania Ondek of Milford, and David and Maureen Ondek of Rowley, Mass; her sisters and their husbands, Marietta and Robert Lamson of Trumbull, and Julia and Robert Reynolds of South Windsor; her cherished grandchildren, Tommy, Sarah, Ryan, Kayla, Lindsey, Megan, Griffin, Tristan, Caden, Ethan, and Alaina; and many nieces and nephews survives her.

She graduated from Stratford High School and from Leon School of Hairdressing and was a hairdresser for many years. Mrs Ondek retired as supervisor for the Support Enforcement Division of the State of Connecticut where she was employed for 33 years. She also worked for Filene’s Department Store, D.M. Read’s, and the Trumbull Racquet Club.

She was a two-term president of the Confraternity of the Rosary of St Theresa Church and a member of the First Slovak Ladies Society. She loved to garden in her yard and cook for her family, whom she cherished and was of utmost importance to her. Mrs Ondek was very athletic and enjoyed hiking and going to the gym. She was an avid bowler and tennis player.

Friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Friday, December 30, at 11 am, directly at St Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will be private.

At the request of the family, calling hours have been omitted.

Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit mullinsfh.com.