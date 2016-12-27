December 26-31, 2016: Hell or High Water and Storks

MOVIE LISTINGS:

Monday, December 26-Saturday, December 31

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Screenings Monday through Friday, 7 & 9 pm;

matinee Saturday 4 pm

Rated R * running time 1:42

All tickets $3

Starring Jeff Bridges, Gil Birmingham, Dale Dicky, Ben Foster, Chris Pine & Buck Taylor

Does the end ever justify the means? Two brothers — one (Pine) a divorce father desperate to save the family farm as a legacy for his two sons, the other (Foster) a hardened ex-con determined to help his brother — set out on a bank robbing spree through Texas in this compelling modern day western. Standing in the way of the brothers is a pair of Texas Rangers (Bridges and Birmingham), one of whom is just weeks away from retirement, and not ready to ride off into the sunset.

STORKS

Screenings (all matinees) Monday through Friday, 1 & 4 pm; Saturday, 1 pm.

Rated PG * running time 1:30

All tickets $3

Featuring the vocal talents of Andy Samberg, Ty Burrell, Jennifer Aniston,

Kelsey Grammer & Katie Crown

Having abandoned the baby delivery business for the high-flying world of Internet commerce, the birds of Stork Mountain find themselves in a real dilemma when an accidental reactivation of the baby-making machine results in an unordered bundle of joy and all kinds of complications in this animated family comedy.