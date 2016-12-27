December 26-31, 2016: Hell or High Water and Storks

Full listing of public events planned for the historic building at 45 Main Street, Newtown....Read Full Article
MOVIE LISTINGS:
Monday, December 26-Saturday, December 31
HELL OR HIGH WATER
Screenings Monday through Friday, 7 & 9 pm;
matinee Saturday 4 pm
Rated R * running time 1:42
All tickets $3
Starring Jeff Bridges, Gil Birmingham, Dale Dicky, Ben Foster, Chris Pine & Buck Taylor
Does the end ever justify the means? Two brothers — one (Pine) a divorce father desperate to save the family farm as a legacy for his two sons, the other (Foster) a hardened ex-con determined to help his brother — set out on a bank robbing spree through Texas in this compelling modern day western. Standing in the way of the brothers is a pair of Texas Rangers (Bridges and Birmingham), one of whom is just weeks away from retirement, and not ready to ride off into the sunset.
~AND~
STORKS
Screenings (all matinees) Monday through Friday, 1 & 4 pm; Saturday, 1 pm.
Rated PG * running time 1:30
All tickets $3
Featuring the vocal talents of Andy Samberg, Ty Burrell, Jennifer Aniston,
Kelsey Grammer & Katie Crown
Having abandoned the baby delivery business for the high-flying world of Internet commerce, the birds of Stork Mountain find themselves in a real dilemma when an accidental reactivation of the baby-making machine results in an unordered bundle of joy and all kinds of complications in this animated family comedy.