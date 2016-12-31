Crimes Reported Involving Unlocked House, Unlocked Vehicles

Police are urging residents to keep their unattended vehicles locked, and also to keep their houses locked at night in view of a string of criminal incidents that occurred early on the morning of Thursday, December 29.

Police said that at approximately 2 am on December 29, someone illegally entered an unlocked house on Main Street in which two people were present. There were no injuries in the incident that police are calling a burglary. All burglaries are felonies.

At about that time, someone also illegally entered several unlocked vehicles in the area of Main Street, Currituck Road, and Reservoir Road, police said. At least two laptop computers were stolen from the vehicles, police said.

Overall, police received reports of overnight incidents at five addresses — three on Main Street, one on Currituck Road, and one on Reservoir Road.

Police ask that anyone with knowledge of those incidents to contact investigating Officer William Crone at the police station at 3 Main Street, or by calling 203-426-5841.

As a precaution, police urge that residents to keep their vehicles locked when unattended and to keep any valuable items in such vehicles out of plain sight. Besides locking their homes at night, residents should not allow any valuable items within their houses to be visible from the outdoors through windows, police said.

Police also urge residents to not leave automatic garage door openers visible within vehicles because the use of such devices allows thieves easy access to a home through an attached garage.

The December 29 property crimes are the latest in a series of such incidents that have occurred in town. Overnight on December 19-20, someone stole an unlocked luxury SUV by using the automotive keys that had been left inside it at a Horseshoe Ridge Road residential driveway, according to police.

In mid-December, police learned of the thefts of items from unlocked vehicles that had occurred in early December on Old Purdy Station Road.

In late April, overnight incidents involving several unlocked vehicles occurred on The Boulevard/Budd Drive, in which the those vehicles were vandalized and/or items were stolen from within them.

In early 2016, there was a rash of overnight thefts of items from unlocked vehicles, as well as the thefts of two vehicles, in Botsford. The thieves easily stole the two vehicles because they were unlocked and had their keys inside them, according to police.