Christmas Tree Pickup Available Through Boy Scout Fundraiser

Newtown Boy Scout Troop 270 will be picking up Christmas trees again this year as a fundraiser.

Members will be doing pickups Saturdays and Sundays, January 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. A $10 donation per tree is requested.

Residents are asked to send an e-mail to troop270trees@gmail.com, with their name and preferred date of pickup, their street address, and where the tree will be left for Scouts to pick up. The Scouts will do their best to pick up trees on the date requested, but the public is asked to recognize that Saturdays are generally very busy. Pickups are occasionally finished on Sundays.

Donations should be attached to the tree or any other convenient location. Those scheduling pickup should let the Scouts know in the e-mail where they will be able to find the donation being left for them.

Any special instructions can also be included in the e-mail.