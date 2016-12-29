Championships, Record-Setting Performances, Coaching Changes Highlight Another Exciting Year In Sports

From championships and record-setting performances to coach retirements, the sports world in Newtown, as it always does, had a lot happening in 2016.

After nearly two decades at the helm of Newtown High School’s athletic department, Gregg Simon stepped down. Baseball coach Matt Memoli succeeded Simon, opening the door for a new hardball coach for the spring (that will be part of the 2017 recap). Coaching changes have not typically been at the forefront at Newtown High, but several new leaders came on board this past calendar year, including head coaches Becky Osborne (girls’ swimming and boys’ track), Kevin Hoyt (track), Adam Fielding (boys’ swimming), and Chelsie Eckman (gymnastics). After a decade of running the NHS football team, and nearly 20 years of coaching in the program, Steve George stepped down this fall.

Girls’ hockey players from town can now lace up the skates for a high school team. Newtown’s Bridget Nicholson and Sarah Hornby are a part of the Masuk-led co-op squad which had already been established but dropped the puck on its first varsity-level campaign in December.

Team Championships

There was plenty of championship success in the winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Newtown High’s dance team claimed South-West Conference jazz and hip hop division titles, and the NHS cheerleaders won the SWC championship as well.

On the mats, Newtown High’s wrestling team had a trio of weight class champions — Alex Stavola, Tom Long, and Anthony Falbo — in both the SWC and state championships. Falbo went on to win his third State Open championship, and captured the New England title as well, as Newtown placed second in the New England as a team. Falbo proceeded to win his second national championship.

There was no shortage of success in the spring. Both Newtown’s girls’ and boys’ squads earned second-place SWC finishes behind five first-place individual performances. Newtown High’s girls’ and boys’ golf teams were SWC champs; the softball team also celebrated a conference championship, and the boys’ lacrosse team won a triple-overtime thriller to claim conference bragging rights.

In the fall, Newtown High’s field hockey team had an improbable run to the pinnacle of the SWC as the eight-seeded Nighthawks upset three teams to capture the crown.

SWC runner-up results were turned in by the NHS gymnasts and girls’ volleyball squads, and the football team went unbeaten to win the SWC’s regular-season title.

Individual Standouts

Among individual standout efforts were NHS wrestlers Anthony Falbo and Ed Lovely both picking up their 100th career victories.

School records were set in the pool by swimmers Tommy Horan and Mary Hufziger, and divers Ian Humber and Kyle Gaynor, as well as on the track, by distance runner Sarah Mawdsley and hurdler Makenna Cerney.

Elizabeth Zambernardi was recognized as the Connecticut High School State Coaches Association Cheerleader of the Year.

Jack Godfrey won the state Class LL indoor shot-put title.

Celia and Romy Gold earned medals in the USA Weightlifting Junior National Championships.

Cheerleaders Olivia Ingham and Mackenzie Woodhouse participated in the Cheerleading Worlds Competition in Orlando in April.

On the softball field, Katie Laaksonen picked up her 100th career base hit, and later broke the school’s all-time hits record.

Football standout Ben Mason, who committed to play at Michigan, tied the state record for interceptions returned for touchdowns, and went on to earn Gatorade Player of the Year accolades. Teammate Hunter Cobb set Newtown’s single season rushing TD record.

Mali Klorczyk and Jared Pearson took home The Bee’s NHS Athletes of the Year recognition.

Ethan Carpenter was the Team Nutmeg Offensive MVP in the Connecticut State High School Coaches Association Super 100 Classic All Star Football Game.

Diver Kari Djonne was runner-up in the AAA National Championships in Orlando, in July.

Other Awards

There were plenty of team and coaching awards.

Newtown High’s boys’ basketball team was recognized with the Swaffield Sportsmanship Award, given by the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials Board Nine.

Newtown’s Unified Sports program received honorable mention recognition at the Michaels Jewelers’ Unified Sports Cup Awards Banquet in April.

Gregg Simon received the SWC David Johnson Unified Sports Award for commitment and dedication to Unified Sports and students with disabilities.

Doug Russell was honored as the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year.

Up-And-Comers

Newtown’s up-and-coming athletes starred in competitions. The Newtown Youth Wrestling Association’s elementary team won its second straight Western Connecticut championship.

On the ice, Newtown’s Markus Paltauf helped the U12 Westchester Express Pee Wee Tier 1 AAA elite team to a runner-up finish in the New York State Tier One championships. The Western Connecticut Youth Hockey Organization’s squirt team won the state championship with the help of five Newtown skaters. The Wonderland Wizards captured the Connecticut Hockey Conference Tier 3 state title.

In the summer, the Wildcats won the Cal Ripken 12-year-old state tourney, and the One Eyed Cats took home the 14U Babe Ruth baseball championship. Several other youth squads won regional and local tournaments.

Although a bulk of the sports news comes from youth and high school-related events, some collegiate athletes and adult competitors had standout efforts of note. Former NHS athletes continued success at the collegiate level. There were rookie of the week winners and among the highlights was SUNY Cobleskill cross country runner Emma Bayuk capturing the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year award. Race car driver Stephen Kopcik earned Rookie of the Year accolades at Stafford Speedway.

A change in the golf course scene was Brian Hussey taking over as golf professional at Rock Ridge County Club.

Road Race Winners

Annual road races took place in spring, summer, and fall.

The Sandy Hook 5K, on a rainy spring morning, kicked off the road race season. Isaac Grosner was the top overall finisher and Kendra Frederick Bosco, of Sandy Hook, was the leading female runner.

The first Holcombe Hill 5K took place in the spring. The race benefits the Newtown Forest Association and NHS boys’ cross country program. Christopher Gamble won the event, and Mawdsley was the top female finisher.

Riley Rising and Lauren King were the champs at the annual Mad Dash event.

Hoyt and Mawdsley were first at the Rooster Run.

The Newtown Road Race was won by Christian Lestik and Alexandra Kaeslin was the top female finisher.

A new race, the Second Company Governor’s Horse Guard’s Iron Horse 5K took place. George Buchanan won the race and Lisa Shamaly was the top female.

Zach Schwartz won the Turkey Trot, and Michaela Copenhaver and Brenda McRae were to top females.

Weather Impacts Sports

What would a year in Newtown sports be without some weather-related issues? While there was no Halloween snow this past calendar year or hurricane halting game action as has been the case in the past, snow, hail, and freezing rain postponed early game action in the spring as the wintry mix coated playing fields and tennis courts in April. Ponds don’t freeze every year, but 2016 had solid ice conditions in January and again this past December, providing pond hockey opportunities for all ages.

Another exciting and eventful sports year is in the books. Only time will tell what’s ahead for 2017, but if the past is any indication of what is to come, we can count on it being another thrilling, rewarding, championship-filled 12 months on the courts, fields, ice surfaces, pools, mats, and tracks. See you at the games!