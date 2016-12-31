C.H. Booth Library Offered Reading And Learning Experiences In 2016

The Cyrenius H. Booth Library is the place in town where the community can go and enjoy the love of lifelong learning. This year, the library offered residents a variety of free classes and events to help both children and adults gain valuable skills. Here a just a few was offered.

In the summertime, the library began its introductory level classes for those who wanted to explore hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) lessons. The interactive course was broken into two age groups; one for children entering sixth through tenth grades, and the evening class for older students and adults.

Newtown resident Rich Reynolds, who teaches technology and engineering at Darien High School, was the instructor. Under his guidance students learned about a variety of tools and equipment, which involved using 3D print design, robotics, circuitry, soldering, and more.

“It’s exploratory,” said Mr Reynolds. “We want to inspire lifelong learners.”

Another new course that the library introduced this year was Improv Theater, which had its weekly classes starting in October. Children and young adults had the opportunity to learn about story making, do improvisational exercises, and create collaboratively with others. Sandy Hook resident Anthony DePoto, owner of innerAct Theatre, LLC, taught all the classes. For those that might have missed the classes earlier this year, he is scheduled to teach an Improv Workshop for grades six and up at the library starting on January 4.

The C.H. Booth Library also supported a number of people and organizations in town looking to make a difference by hosting free educational events in its meeting room. Local animal photographer Sarah Matula partnered with the library to showcase her exhibit titled “Shelter Pets — Changing Perceptions” during the month of October.

Twenty of her photographs, featuring animals in nearby shelters, were displayed during the exhibit. She used her photography talents to disprove multiple stereotypes about animals in shelters. Her goal, she said, was to also educate attendees on ways anyone can help make a difference in the lives of animals. She passionately promotes adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, and spreading information on social media for animal organizations and rescues.

Another local resident that the library partnered with was author Jeff Davis. He welcomed the public to his book launch event in the library’s meeting room on November 5. His new, self-published book, Reach Your Mountaintop: 10 Keys to Finding the Hidden Opportunity in Your Setbacks, Flipping What You’ve Heard on Its Head, and Achieving Legendary Goals, discusses how to find success through difficult times.

The C.H. Booth Library also achieved bringing the wizarding world to Newtown with its first Quidditch For Muggles game. Harry Potter enthusiasts united to participate in the action-packed game on August 2.

Quidditch was originally a fictional sports game from the fantasy world of Harry Potter. The books and movies depicted it as a fast-paced magical ball game that involved two teams of players flying around on broomsticks. Due to the success of the Harry Potter franchise, quidditch has become a sport in real life, just without certain magical elements, for muggles — which is a term used for people who are not witches and wizards.

Young Adult Librarian Kim Weber was inspired to have the quidditch game in honor of the new Harry Potter book that was just released, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 & 2. The event’s official quidditch referee was volunteer Maryjo Siergiej, who is going to the University of Illinois to become a young adult librarian.

From 3D printers and art exhibits to new books and games of quidditch, the C.H. Booth Library offered many fun opportunities for residents in the community to continue their journey of lifelong learning.